Julie J. Chung Ambassador of the US to Sri Lanka congratulates Ms. Kushani Rohanadeera on her appointment as the Secretary General of Parliament.

Her Excellency Julie J. Chung Ambassador of the United States to Sri Lanka congratulates Ms. Kushani Rohanadeera on her appointment as the Secretary General of Parliament.

Her Excellency Julie J. Chung, Ambassador of the United States to Sri Lanka met with the new Secretary General of Parliament, Ms. Kushani Rohanadeera and congratulated her on her appointment.



Her Excellency Julie J. Chung met with the Secretary General yesterday (02) in Parliament where she extended her constant support in the work of Parliament and stated that the Parliament can always count on their assistance to further strengthen the institution.

During the cordial discussions held, Ms. Kushani Rohanadeera stated that the role of the Parliament has widened and many Committees are in operation. The Secretary General further elaborated that work is underway to involve youth in the process of governance and that the Bills on Gender Equality & Empowerment as well as the establishment of an independent National Commission on women in collaboration with relevant stakeholders are also in motion.

Her Excellency Julie J. Chung, Ambassador of the United States to Sri Lanka stated that the appointment of Ms. Rohanadeera inspires many young women as well as men. The discussions also included possible collaborations whilst emphasizing the importance of sharing lessons from each other.