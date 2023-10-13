Exclusive Report Unveiling the Real State of Affairs in Sri Lanka’s Conflict will be presented to the President – MP Sarath Weerasekara

MP Sarath Weerasekara, Chairman of the Sectoral Monitoring Committee on National Security, said that the special report on the real state of affairs in Sri Lanka’s conflict will be handed over to President Ranil Wickremesinghe shortly.

The MP pointed out that the Sri Lankan forces are accused of committing war crimes at every human rights conference held in Geneva and the report was prepared rectify this notion and to show the true situation of the war.

MP Sarath Weerasekara, the Chairman of the National Security Sectoral Oversight Committee, stated this while attending the news conference held at the Presidential Media Center yesterday (12) under the theme ‘Collective path to a stable country’.

MP Sarath Weerasekara further said;

National security holds immense significance for a nation. It is imperative to foster an environment where the citizens can lead their lives free from fear and uncertainty. Moreover, ensuring a robust national security framework is crucial to attracting investment opportunities.

National security encompasses not only physical safety but also economic stability, food security, environmental protection and personal well-being. Shockingly, over the past decade, road accidents have claimed the lives of approximately 27,000 individuals, surpassing the toll of 29,000 casualties during the thirty-year war. Regrettably, road accidents have become distressingly common in our country.

In addition, the scourge of drugs poses a considerable threat to our national security. Energy and public health also fall within the purview of national security concerns. Terrorism, extremism, the drug epidemic and underworld activities are challenges faced by all nations. However, it is the government’s solemn duty to address these issues in a manner that does not disrupt the lives of its citizens.

As a committee, our dedicated efforts are focused on making the most substantial contributions to bolster our nation’s security. We categorize terrorism rooted in separatism and extremism stemming from terrorism as physical threats.

Furthermore, during every human rights session in Geneva, allegations of war crimes in our country have surfaced in various forms. We have taken these accusations seriously and acted accordingly. It is crucial to understand that Sri Lanka experienced a non-international armed conflict. Therefore, our committee has promptly compiled a report elucidating the nature of the conflict within our borders.

Our foremost objective is to present the Geneva Human Rights Council with an accurate depiction of our current situation. As a result, the special report meticulously prepared by the Sectoral Monitoring Committee on National Security will be submitted to President Ranil Wickremesinghe in the near future. This report comprehensively outlines the genuine circumstances surrounding the conflict in our nation.

PMD