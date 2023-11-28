Members nominated to serve in the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Agriculture and Plantation Industries

Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, the Speaker announced to the House today (28) that the following Members have been nominated by the Committee of Selection to serve in the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Agriculture and Plantation Industries, in terms of the provisions of Standing Order 112(1) of the Parliament and the motion agreed to by Parliament on 17 th November 2023.
Accordingly, Hon. R. M. Ranjith Madduma Bandara, Hon. Palani Thigambaram, Hon. Sivagnanam Shritharan, Hon. Waruna Liyanage, Hon. Sampath Athukorala, Hon. Thisakutti Arachchi, Hon. Udayakantha Gunathilaka, Hon. Kulasingam Dhileeban, Hon. Upul Mahendra Rajapaksha and Hon. M. Rameshwaran have been nominated.