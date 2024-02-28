Today’s weather forecast

Several spells of showers will occur in Eastern, Uva and North central provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya and Matale districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur atseveral places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Galle and Matara districts in the evening or night.

Fairly strong winds about (30-40) kmph can be expected at times in eastern slopes of the central hills and in Northern, North-central, North-western, Southern,Uvaand Easternprovinces.

The public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize the damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.