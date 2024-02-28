February 28, 2024
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Today’s weather forecast

    February 28, 2024
    Today’s weather forecast

    Several spells of showers will occur in Eastern, Uva and North central provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya and Matale districts.

    Showers or thundershowers may occur atseveral places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Galle and Matara districts in the evening or night.

    Fairly strong winds about (30-40) kmph can be expected at times in eastern slopes of the central hills and in Northern, North-central, North-western, Southern,Uvaand Easternprovinces.

    The public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize the damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

    « Anticipated Amendment to Parate Law Expected in Future Parliament Session Committee looks into operate Valaichchenai Paper Mill as a public private joint venture »
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya