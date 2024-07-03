Today’s weather forecast

Several spells of showers will occur in North-western province.
Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts in the evening or night.
Strong winds of about (40-50) kmph can be expected at times over the Western slopes of the central hills, Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts.
General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.