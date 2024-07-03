Today’s weather forecast

Showers will occur at times in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts. Fairly heavy showers above 50mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Several spells of showers will occur in North-western province.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts in the evening or night.

Strong winds of about (40-50) kmph can be expected at times over the Western slopes of the central hills, Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.