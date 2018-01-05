Party Leaders yesterday in Parliament decided to formally write to President Maithripala Sirisena requesting for copies of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry report on the Bond issue and 34 reports of the PRECIFAC, which were handed over to the President recently.



A Party Leaders’ Meeting was chaired by Speaker Karu Jayasuriya yesterday afternoon to decide the agenda for today’s special sitting which was convened upon the request of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to discuss the bond report.



However, several Party Leaders have pointed out the Commission report must be tabled in Parliament prior to having a debate. It has been then decided to request the President to table the Bond report in Parliament along with the 34 reports of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry to investigate and inquire into Serious Acts of Fraud, Corruption and Abuse of Power, State Resources and Privileges (PRECIFAC) which were handed over to the President following the completion of investigations.