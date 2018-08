President Maithripala Sirisena is scheduled to leave for Nepal today (28th) on an official visit to participate in the BIMSTEC Summit. The fourth Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) summit will be held in Kathmandu, Nepal from 30 - 31 August. Nepal is the current chair of BIMSTEC.

The BIMSTEC is a regional grouping of seven South and South East Asian countries, which lies near the Bay of Bengal include Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand.

The BIMSTEC summit's main objective is to create an enabling environment for rapid economic development; accelerate social progress; and promote collaboration on matters of common interest in the Bay of Bengal region.