Strictly implement laws against underworld activities, drug traffickers - President

The President has underscored the importance of bringing in immediately the amendments necessary to laws dealing with such crimes. Special attention was also made to initiating the required changes for the smooth functioning of prisons and the Prisons Department.President Sirisena was chairing a special discussion at the Presidential Secretariat last evening to consider what should be done to reduce the escalating crime wave in the country.

The meeting also focused on the measures that should be taken to reduce the number of motor accidents by introducing necessary amendments to the existing laws and drafting new laws where necessary to the existing legislation. The discussion also paid special attention to the raising the pecuniary charges imposed as fines in relation to the selling of illicit liquor and other drugs.

Special attention was drawn to problems relating to the existing laws when dealing with drugs related issues.The President also inquired about the progress of the drafting of new laws helpful in carrying out the programmes designed for the Police to successfully arrest drug dealers in keeping with the law along with the support of the Army, Navy and Air Force.

President Sirisena advised officials dealing with the drafting of laws to complete their task within a couple of weeks and present the draft to the Cabinet of Ministers.President Maithripala Sirisena said it is of paramount importance to fulfill their obligation to society in the roles they are assigned to play by helping reduce the crime rate and deal severely with underworld activities as a duty to the people.The President called for another discussion in two weeks to discuss the progress made by the relevant authorities in this regard.

Minister Wijayedasa Rajapakshe, Susil Premajayantha, Secretary to the President Udaya R. Senevirathne, Attorney General Jayantha Jayasuriya, Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando, Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs Justice J.J. Ratnasiri, IGP Pujith Jayasundara along with officers of the said Ministries were present at the special meeting.