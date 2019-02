President Maithripala Sirisena presented a special memento to Philippino artist Ranilo Abayan, who drew a portrait of President Sirisena that was gifted to him as a special memento by Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte on his recent state visit to the Philippines. Abayan who was returning to the Philippines after a visit in Sri Lanka was met by President Sirisena who thanked him and presented him with a souvenir after visiting him at the Bandaranaike International Airport.