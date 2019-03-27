Biennial Conference in Higher Education, chaired by the President

The second day of the 15th Biennial Conference of the International Network for Quality Assurance Agencies in Higher Education (INQAAHE) held chaired by President Maithripala Sirisena yesterday (26th) morning at the BMICH. Under the theme of ‘Quality Assurance, Qualifications and Recognition: Fostering Trust in a Globalized World‘, INQAAHE 15th Biennial Conference will be held until 28h March 2019 at BMICH. The ministry of Higher Education and University Grants Commission are organizing this conference jointly.



The International Network for Quality Assurance Agencies in Higher Education (INQAAHE) is an International association of three hundred organizations that is active in the theory and practice of quality assurance in higher education. The biennial conference host institution is the University Grants Commission this year. Professors, academics and special representatives representing universities of many countries are participating in this Conference. The President presented mementoes to them at the Conference.

President of the University Grants Commission Prof. Mohan De Silva made the welcome address and Dr. Susanna Karakhanyan the Chairman of the International Network for Quality Assurance Agencies in Higher Education also spoke. Minister Mr. Rauff Hakeem and group of invitees were also present at this event