Nation takes Bak Maha Divuruma tomorrow

Political party representatives including Provincial Governors and Chief Ministers will participate in this ceremony. This inaugural event will be live-streamed through the electronic media and all employees in the government sector and the public will join the ‘Bakmaha Diuruma” from 8.30 a.m. to 8.34 a.m.
Government sector employees will take this pledge from their respective institutions simultaneously.The government servants and the general public can take this pledge in Sinhala from 8.30 a.m. to 8.32 a.m. and in Tamil from 8.32 a.m. to 8.34 a.m. All schoolchildren will join with the ‘Bakmaha Divuruma‘ from their schools from 8.34 a.m to 8.38 a.m.
The students will take the pledge in Sinhala from 8.34 a.m.–8.36 a.m. while the pledge in Tamil can be taken from 8.36 a.m. to 8.38 a.m.All Sri Lankans have been invited to join this programme implemented under the guidance of President Maithripala Sirisena to free the country from the illegal drug menace.