President open new academic centre at PGIM

President Maithripala Sirisena declared open the newly constructed academic centre at the Postgraduate Institute of Medicine (PGIM) in Colombo yesterday (21).PGIM is the only formal education institute which provides specialist training and board certification of medical doctors in Sri Lanka.

The institute was established in 1980 with the objective of producing specialists of the highest quality, competence and dedication in order to provide optimum health care to the people of Sri Lanka without dependency on foreign institutes.The government has allocated Rs. 2.5 billion to develop facilities at the institute and the construction cost of the new building is Rs. 1.6 billion.

Minister Rauff Hakeem, Secretary to the Ministry of Health and Indigenous Medicine Wasantha Perera, Director General of Health Dr. Anil Jasinghe, Chairman of the University Grants Commission Prof. Mohan de Silva, Vice Chancellor of the University of Colombo Senior Professor Chandrika Wijeratne, Director of the PGIM Prof. Janaka de Silva were among the large gathering at the opening ceremony