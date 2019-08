The Resident Representative for UNDP in Sri Lanka Mr. Robert Juhkam met with the President Maithripala Sirisena at the President’s Officeyesterday (22nd) morning.The UNDP envoy apprised the President regarding the programmes that they have already implemented in the country. Mr. Juhkam also assured President Sirisena that UNDP will support Sri Lanka in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals while giving importance for the Sri Lanka’s national development priorities.