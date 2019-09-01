Deadline for North Land release Oct 1

President Maithripala Sirisena has ordered the Army Commander and the Northern Provincial Council Governor to release lands held by the military and issue a full report by October 1.Addressing the gathering at “Unite for the Nation” at the Jaffna Municipal Council, during his tour to Jaffna on Friday (30), he said almost all land occupied by the security forces have been released to their initial owners.

“I also directed that the Defence Secretary, Commanders of the Tri-forces, politicians and officials should all work towards this end. Certain state departments have ceased to function due to funds not reaching them on time,” he said.

“Tamil National Alliance (TNA) spokesperson M.A. Sumanthiran, raised the issue that not all promises have been delivered. He said they had placed their confidence in me and supported me solely because I would deliver. I am in the process of delivering the outstanding issues. It’s with that intention that I’m touring Jaffna. Due to the civil war, plenty of state and private properties have been in the custody of the security forces” the President added.

He said, prior to his visit to the North, he had met the TNA officials and assured them that all lands would be returned to the respective owners by Oct 1.