President presents Teaching Appointments to 587 graduates

Among 15,000 candidates who sat for the Teaching Examination in June, 2019, 587 were appointed under the first stage.President Sirisena further said that the objective of the government is to build an educated society while providing equal opportunities for all to ensure social justice.
During this ceremony the President handed over teaching appointment letters to 10 persons marking the presentation of teaching appointments.Members of Parliament, Lasantha Alagiyawanna and Tilanga Sumathipala, Governor of the Western Province, A.J.M Muzammil, Isura Devapriya, Gamini Thilakasiri, Ranjith Somawansa and others participated in this event.