President presents Teaching Appointments to 587 graduates

President Maithripala Sirisena says the teacher should mediate to build a disciplined student who is academically as well as ethically enriched.The President, addressing a ceremony held at the Sri Lanka Foundation, today (02) to award Graduate Teaching Appointments in the Western Province, said that teachers are the most important factor when determining the future of a child, and when taking decisions regarding the children those assessments must be taken with a broad understanding and with humanity.

Among 15,000 candidates who sat for the Teaching Examination in June, 2019, 587 were appointed under the first stage.President Sirisena further said that the objective of the government is to build an educated society while providing equal opportunities for all to ensure social justice.

During this ceremony the President handed over teaching appointment letters to 10 persons marking the presentation of teaching appointments.Members of Parliament, Lasantha Alagiyawanna and Tilanga Sumathipala, Governor of the Western Province, A.J.M Muzammil, Isura Devapriya, Gamini Thilakasiri, Ranjith Somawansa and others participated in this event.