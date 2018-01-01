Indika Dissanayake won the silver medal in the men’s weightlifting 69kg weight category at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.Dissanayake successfully lifted 297kg in total (137kg in snatch, 160kg in clean and jerk.)

Gareth Evans of Wales won the Gold with a total of 299kg while Deepak Lather of India clinched the bronze with a total of 295kg.Sri Lanka currently has 1 silver and 2 bronze medals in the Commonwealth Games, all coming in from Weightlifting