Although animal sacrifice which is considered an ancient religious practice, it is still carried out publicly in certain Hindu temples, it has been observed that the majority of the Hindu devotees do not accept that practice.

At present, the Government of India has banned the animal sacrifice in the Hindu temples. As such the proposal made by Hon. D.M. Swaminathan, the Minister of Resettlement, Rehabilitation, Northern Development & Hindu Religious Affairs, to enact legislation to ban animal and bird sacrifices carried out in the Hindu temples or its precincts in Sri Lanka as well and to instruct the Legal Draftsman to draft legislation based on the draft prepared for the purpose, was approved by the Cabinet.