Kandy escape Police pursuit

Kandy SC stood firm as they withstood a series of onslaughts to overcome Police SC by 27 points (4 tries, 2 conversions, a penalty) to 20 (3 tries, a conversion and a penalty) in a return Dialog Rugby League game played at Police Park yesterday.

Kandy forged ahead in the first half to take a lead of 14 points over Police who came back strongly in the end and were prevented from winning as the visiting team put up a concrete-like defence.Kandy SC opened scoring in the fourth minute with a try by Vishvamithra Jayasinghe who received the ball off an open play. Thilina Wijesinghe made a good conversion to collect full points.Kandy increased their lead with another try by Lavanga Perera who put the finishing touches to a fine move by the corner flag. Wijesinghe failed to convert.

Eight minutes later Police were awarded a penalty for an infringement in the loose and Sachith Silva put over the conversion to reduce the deficit.Kandy SC went ahead again when Vishvamithra Jayasinghe once against went over off a three-quarter move.Police scored next when off a line-out the ball was passed back to hooker Rasith Silva who went over by the corner flag.

Sachith Silva had a good conversion from the touch-line to reduce the deficit to just seven points.Kandy SC used their experience well and scored again when Buwanaka Udangamuwa went over off a blind-side move. Thilina Wijesinghe converted well and the scoreboard read 24-10 at half time in favour of Kandy.

Police SC came back with different ideas and scored just four minutes into the second half when winger Gihan Silva went over by the corner flag and Sachith Silva failed to convert.Police kept possession every time they got it and mounted pressure on the visitors. They scored again ten minutes later through a pick and go move off a line-out and Hashan Fernando crossed over to score. The conversion was missed and the difference was only four points between the two sides.

With the scores reading 24-20 in the closing stages of the game Police kept mounting the pressure on Kandy who had a few opportunities to go into the Police territory.With the minutes ticking by Police made a mistake and a penalty was awarded to Kandy SC for Wijesinghe to have an easy conversion from 25 metres out and increase their lead 27-20 on the stroke of full time