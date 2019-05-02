Asantha de Mel appointed National Team manager

Sri Lanka Cricket has appointed chief selector Asantha de Mel as manager of the national team while Chandima Mapatuna will travel with the national team for the World Cup as the logistic manager. Also the board made changes to the Sri Lanka A team coaching staff with Roy Dias replacing Avishka Gunawardena. Gunawardena who has had a successful stint with the A team has been appointed as head coach of the National Emerging team.

Team manager

Asantha De Mel was appointed as the ‘Team Manager’ of the Sri Lanka Team for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. De Mel, who is also the Chairman of the National Selection Committee will also function as the ‘Tour Selector’ in addition to his new role during the World Cup.

Logistic Manager

Chandima Mapatuna was appointed as the ‘Logistic Manager’ of the Sri Lanka Team taking part in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Mapatuna, who is also the Head of International Cricket of the SLC; will travel with the team for the World Cup.

NATIONAL TEAM SECURITY

In the wake of recent tragic incidents took place in the country, SLC decided to take additional measures to strengthen the security of the ‘National Team’, taking part in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England and Wales. The SLC is working on the matter in consultation with the Ministry of Sports and the International Cricket Council.

‘A’ TEAM APPOINTMENTS

Roy Dias was appointed as the Coach of the ‘A’ team for the upcoming tour of India, which will take place in May, 2019; whilst Chaminda Mendis was appointed as the ‘Team Manager’ for the said tour. Mendis will continue to function as a ‘National Selector’ apart from his new role.

EMERGING’ TEAM APPOINTMENTS

Avishka Gunawardena was appointed as the Coach of the ‘Emerging Team’ for the tour of ‘South Africa’ which will take place in June 2019. Whilst Hemantha Wickramaratne was appointed as the ‘Team Manager’ for the said tour. Wickramaratne will continue to function as a ‘National Selector’ apart from his new role.

CRICKET AID

Sri Lanka Cricket decided to donate Rs. 2 million to the Relief Effort Fund set up by His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith, The Arch Bishop of Colombo to support the victims of the affected areas and parishes, following multiple ‘Easter Sunday Attacks’.