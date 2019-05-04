Sri Lanka remains at 8th in ICC Global Men's T20I Rankings

May 04, 2019

    May 04, 2019
    Sri Lanka remains at 8th in ICC Global Men&#039;s T20I Rankings

    The International Cricket Council today unveiled an expanded MRF Tyres ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings table with 80 teams who will now be able to gauge their progress in a format recognised by the world body as the vehicle for the growth of the game.
    Pakistan consolidate position at the top with teams from all five regions also ranked in the most accessible form of the gameTeams like Austria, Botswana, Luxembourg and Mozambique are among the sides figuring in the first men’s T20I ranking table that features all Members meeting the criteria of having played six matches against other ICC members since May 2016.

    The move to expand the table follows ICC’s decision last year that all men’s T20 matches between Members from 1 January 2019 will be classified as internationals. As with the ICC Women’s T20I Team Rankings, which were launched in October 2018, teams will need to play six matches against other teams in the previous three to four years to remain in the rankings table.

    The qualification process for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup which is underway includes 58 T20I matches across five regional finals is likely to mean significant movements on the rankings over the coming months. The first final was held in Papua New Guinea last month whilst the Africa final in Uganda (19-24 May), the Europe final in Guernsey (15-19 June), the Asia final in Singapore (22-28 July) and the Americas final in the USA (19-25 August) are still to come.

    India are now placed fifth in the Men's T20I rankings table India are now placed fifth in the Men's T20I rankings table
    Six of these teams will join hosts UAE, Hong Kong, Ireland, Netherlands, Oman, Papua New Guinea, Scotland and Zimbabwe in the global qualifier in what will be another chance to improve their standings on the table as they try to qualify for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia.

    Meanwhile, Pakistan have consolidated their position at the top of the table, which has a wider spread of points to accommodate the additional teams. Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup champions in 2009, are now on 286 points while the next four teams are within two points of each other – South Africa (262), England (261), Australia (261) and India (260).

    South Africa and India have swapped positions two and five in the expanded table, whose launch coincides with the annual rankings update in which series results from 2015-16 are removed and outcomes from 2016-17 and 2017-18 are weighted at 50 per cent.

    In other significant changes, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka have moved up one place each to seventh and eighth positions, respectively, with the West Indies going down to ninth position. In what will be big news for their passionate fans, Nepal have moved from 14th to 11th position while Namibia have grabbed 20th position.

    MRF Tyres ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings (as on 3 May)

    Rank Team Points
    1 Pakistan 286
    2 South Africa 262
    3 England 261
    4 Australia 261
    5 India 260
    6 New Zealand 254
    7 Afghanistan 241
    8 Sri Lanka 227
    9 Windies 226
    10 Bangladesh 220
    11 Nepal 212
    12 Scotland 199
    13 Zimbabwe 192
    14 Netherlands 187
    15 Ireland 182
    16 UAE 181
    17 PNG 172
    18 Oman 155
    19 Hong Kong 152
    20 Namibia 141
    21 Qatar 129
    22 Saudi Arabia 121
    23 Singapore 118
    24 Denmark 116
    25 Canada 111
    26 Jersey 106
    27 Kuwait 104
    28 Ghana 100
    29 Kenya 95
    30 Botswana 93
    31 USA 84
    32 Austria 73
    33 Malaysia 73
    34 Guernsey 68
    35 Uganda 68
    36 Germany 64
    37 Sweden 58
    38 Tanzania 56
    39 Nigeria 55
    40 Luxembourg 55
    41 Spain 53
    42 Philippines 48
    43 France 45
    44 Belize 42
    45 Belgium 40
    46 Peru 40
    47 Bahrain 37
    48 Mexico 36
    49 Fiji 35
    50 Samoa 34
    51 Vanuatu 33
    52 Panama 32
    53 Japan 32
    54 Costa Rica 32
    55 Thailand 31
    56 Argentina 31
    57 Hungary 30
    58 Mozambique 29
    59 Chile 25
    60 Malawi 25
    61 Israel 25
    62 Bhutan 23
    63 Finland 22
    64 South Korea 22
    65 Isle of Man 21
    66 Malta 14
    67 Bulgaria 14
    68 Sierra Leone 12
    69 Brazil 12
    70 Czech Republic 9
    71 St Helena 9
    72 Maldives 8
    73 Gibraltar 4
    74 Myanmar 3
    75 Indonesia 0
    76 China 0
    77 Gambia 0
    78 Swaziland 0
    79 Rwanda 0
    80 Lesotho 0
    *Cayman Islands, Cyprus, Estonia, Greece, Italy, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Turkey, Cameroon and Bermuda have also played matches but not enough to be on the T20I points table

    Last modified on Saturday, 04 May 2019 14:13
