EDB hosts inward buyer delegation from Japan

The Sri Lanka Export Development Board (EDB) in collaboration with the Sri Lanka Embassy in Japan is organizing an Inward Buyer Delegation from Japan, from December 3-5, 2018 with the objective of developing business linkages between Sri Lankan companies and the Japanese buyers and to increase awareness among Sri Lankan exporters on the Japanese market.

Japan is the 13th export destination for Sri Lanka. Total export value from Sri Lanka to Japan was US$ 207.0 million in 2017 and total imports from Japan to Sri Lanka for the same period were US$ 1038.5 million.In 2017, Sri Lanka’s major exports to Japan were apparel, tea, fisheries products, coir textile fiber products, insulated cables, table and kitchenware. In 2017, Sri Lanka’s imports from Japan comprise mainly motor vehicles and transport equipment, electrical and electronic products of base metal.Arrangements are being made by the EDB for the Sri Lankan companies to meet the visiting buyer delegation.

A business forum and business to business (B2B) meeting program for the Sri Lankan business community with the Japanese buyer delegation will be held on December 3, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sri Lanka Export Development Board, Colombo 02. The Commercial Counselor in Sri Lanka Embassy in Japan will deliver a presentation on “Trade Opportunities in Japan” during the Business Program.

The Japanese delegation is interested to meet the Sri Lankan business community mainly engaging in product sectors viz. apparel, handloom products, spices and concentrates, tea, organic products, processed food, healthcare and cosmetic products, fruits and vegetables, coconut based products, natural rubber gloves, super foods, vanilla beans and cashew nuts.

The interactions with this buyer delegation will be a great opportunity for the Sri Lankan export oriented companies and for potential exporters in Sri Lanka to enhance knowledge on Japanese market and to develop and extend business network.