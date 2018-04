The landslide warning issued for Districts of Ratnapura and Kegalle remain in place.The Landslide Research and Risk Management Division of NBRO says the warning remains in place for the areas of Elapatha, Eheliyagoda, Kiriella, Ayagama, Ratnapura, Kollonna of the Ratnapura District and Dehiowita in the Kegalle District.

Accordingly, the Disaster Management Centre requests people to stay vigilant as heavy rains over the next few days could trigger landslides. Issuing a communique, the Met Department says heavy rainfalls of about 100mm is expected at some places in the Western, North-western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva Provinces and in the Galle and Matara Districts, today (April 10).