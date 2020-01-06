Misty conditions at some places

Few showers will occur in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Hambanthota district.Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Galle, Matara and Nuwara-Eliya districts after 2.00 pm.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces during the morning.General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

SEA AREA FORECAST FOR NEXT 24 HOURS

Issued at 12.00 noon on 05 January 2020

Condition of Rain: Showers or thundershower may occur at a few places in the sea area extending from to Galle to Batticaloa via Hambantota and Pottuvil.Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the sea area extending from Colombo to Galle during the afternoon or night.Mainly fair weather will prevail in the other sea areas.

Winds:Winds will be North-easterly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam.

State of Sea:The sea areas extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam can be fairly rough at times.

GENERAL WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Issued at 04.00 pm on 04 January 2020

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 5-Jan-2020

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 32 25 95 75 Mainly fair

Batticaloa 31 25 90 80 A few showers

Colombo 31 25 90 65 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Galle 34 25 90 65 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Jaffna 32 24 95 70 Mainly fair

Kandy 32 21 90 60 Mainly fair

Nuwara-Eliya 20 10 95 75 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Ratnapura 34 23 95 60 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 31 26 90 75 Several spells of light showers

Mannar 31 25 90 70 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m