207 dead, 450 injured Easter Sunday bomb attacks

At least 137 people have been killed and over 400 are injured in explosions at churches and hotels in the country, police sources said today. Adressing a media brief this afternoon Police Media Person Ruwan Gunasekara said that a series of coordinated bomb attacks targeted three churches in Colombo, Negombo and Batticaloa during Easter services and three hotels.

Bombs exploded at the St. Anthony's Church in Kochchikade, St. Sebastian's Church in Katuwapitiya, Katana, and Zion Church in Batticaloa while hotels Kingsbury, Shangri-La and Cinnamon Grands came under attackNine foreigners were among those killed in the explosions in Colombo, according to the National Hospital sources.

At least 27 people have died at the Batticaloa church, Hospital sources in Batticaloa have said.

A popular chef Shantha Mayadunne and her daughter have died in the explosion at Shangri-La hotel, the Sri Lanka Rupavahini reported.No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attacks.