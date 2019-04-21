207 dead, 450 injured Easter Sunday bomb attacks

Bombs exploded at the St. Anthony's Church in Kochchikade, St. Sebastian's Church in Katuwapitiya, Katana, and Zion Church in Batticaloa while hotels Kingsbury, Shangri-La and Cinnamon Grands came under attackNine foreigners were among those killed in the explosions in Colombo, according to the National Hospital sources.
At least 27 people have died at the Batticaloa church, Hospital sources in Batticaloa have said.
A popular chef Shantha Mayadunne and her daughter have died in the explosion at Shangri-La hotel, the Sri Lanka Rupavahini reported.No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attacks.