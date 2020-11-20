Katina pooja at Sri Lanka Maha Vihara in Lumbini organised by Sri Lanka Embassy staff this year

The Katina pooja at the Sri Lanka Maha Vihara in Lumbini this year was organized by the staff of the Sri Lanka Embassy in Nepal.

The Katina pooja was held with the blessings of the Chief Prelate of the Malwatu Chapter of the Siam Maha Nikaya, the Most Ven Thibbatuwawe Sri Siddhartha Sumangala Mahanayaka Thero, with the guidance of the Trustee of the Sri Lanka Maha Vihara in Lumbini, Ven Dr. Gallehepitiye Pemarathana Thero and under the close direction of the resident monk in charge, the Ven. Shastravedi Tissamaharamaye Pannasara Thero.

The religious progamme commenced on 14 November with a special pahan ashirwada pooja in front of the Maya Devi Temple where Prince Siddhartha was born, to invoke blessings and to seek protection against the COVID pandemic that is spreading across the world. On 15 November, the Katina cheewara that had been placed in the Royal Temple in Lumbini, was taken in procession to the Maya Devi Temple, and brought to the Sri Lanka Maha Vihara, where it was handed over to the Maha Sangha.

Maha Sangha representing all temples in the Lumbini Monastic Zone attended the special religious ceremony with alms giving, offering of astaparishkara, and culminating in the Katina cheewara pooja.

The SAARC Secretariat as well as a large number of devotees both in Sri Lanka and Nepal contributed to the Katina pooja which was sponsored by the Embassy staff.

The COVID pandemic prevented many people from attending the special religious ceremony, which was held with the participation of Sri Lanka's Ambassador to Nepal Himalee Arunatilaka, SAARC Secretary General Esala Weerakoon, officers of the Sri Lanka Embassy and SAARC Secretariat, as well as the staff of the Dutugemunu Pilgrims Rest in Lumbini. Major Asela Yapa of the Sri Lanka Army who is currently studying in Nepal also participated.

