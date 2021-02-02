February 02, 2021
    Eastern Terminal as a Container Terminal fully owned by the Ports Authority of SL

    Cabinet approves the proposal of the development of Eastern and Western Terminals including the proposal to operate the Eastern Terminal as a Container Terminal fully owned
    by the Ports Authority of Sri Lanka.

