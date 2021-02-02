Eastern Terminal as a Container Terminal fully owned by the Ports Authority of SL
February 02, 2021
Cabinet approves the proposal of the development of Eastern and Western Terminals including the proposal to operate the Eastern Terminal as a Container Terminal fully owned by the Ports Authority of Sri Lanka.
The Government official news portal is maintains by the New Media Unit of the Department of Government Information and it was titled "news.lk" and commenced in mid1996 and release to Internet from March 01st, 1997. News.lk publishes in three languages – Sinhala, Tamil and English.