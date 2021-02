Speaking at the Cabinet decision media briefing held today (02) at the Government Information Department, Minister Ramesh Pathirana assures Oxford- Astrazeneca Covishield vaccination process is successful in Sri Lanka with no adverse effects reported at the moment.

He said, by yesterday (01) evening, 95,500 frontline health workers and security personnel had been vaccinated and no severe adverse effects have been reported so far except for there is always a 2% possibility for common problems like fever and other discomforts.

Minister further stated the expectation to import about five million vaccines to Sri Lanka in the future and assured the public that there is no reason to fear or hesitate to get vaccinate