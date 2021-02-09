85183 migrant workers already repatriated to Sri Lanka

While rejecting the accusations that claim the Government is overlooking the repatriation process of migrant workers, Minister of Mass Media Keheliya Rambukwella assures that 85183 migrant workers have already been repatriated to Sri Lanka.

The Minister stated this today (09) during the Cabinet decision media briefing held at the Department of Government Information.

According to the Minister, 1113 migrant workers have been brought to Sri Lanka in 15 aircraft on 7th February out of which 70 had been brought from Saudi Arabia, 97 from Maldives, 212 from Qatar, 516 from the United Arab Emirates, 19 from Italy, and 105 from Singapore.

Furthermore, on 8th February, 468 migrant workers were repatriated to Sri Lanka out of which 36 had been brought from the United Arab Emirates, 76 from Saudi Arabia, 40 from India, 126 Qatar and 150 from Kuwait.257 migrant workers are repatriated from Jordan today (09).

Mr. Rambukwella added that 44613 have been quarantined at the quarantine centers on government expenses. He also mentioned, only the National Institute of Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) was available to treat the COVID-19 infected earlier, but currently the country has 42 hospitals to treat covid-19 patients which were built under the Health Ministry and the Defence Ministry.

Accordingly, by 7th of February, 2583 are being treated in these hospitals, while 3118 are being treated at 27 Intermediate treatment centers.

The Minister further explained that each patient has a hospital bed and 11447 hospital beds have been reserved for the infected and nine intensive care units (ICU) have also been reserved.