Decision on Adjournment Debate which is to be held tomorrow



Adjournment Debate held on January 19 and 20 on the Government Policy Statement presented by His Excellency the President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa at the opening of the Second Session of the Ninth Parliament will be held tomorrow (21) as well, the Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake said.

Accordingly, the adjournment debate will be held tomorrow (21) from 10.00 am to 5.30 pm with the consent of the Government and the Opposition. Meanwhile, time has been allotted from 12.30 pm to 1.30 pm for the lunch break.