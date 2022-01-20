January 20, 2022
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Decision on Adjournment Debate which is to be held tomorrow

    January 20, 2022
    Decision on Adjournment Debate which is to be held tomorrow

    The adjournment debate on the government&#39;s policy statement will be held for the third day tomorrow (21).


    Adjournment Debate held on January 19 and 20 on the Government Policy Statement presented by His Excellency the President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa at the opening of the Second Session of the Ninth Parliament will be held tomorrow (21) as well, the Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake said.
    Accordingly, the adjournment debate will be held tomorrow (21) from 10.00 am to 5.30 pm with the consent of the Government and the Opposition. Meanwhile, time has been allotted from 12.30 pm to 1.30 pm for the lunch break.

     

    « Chief of Naval Staff of Bangladesh meets Commander of the Navy
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya