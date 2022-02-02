February 02, 2022
    Nine new envoys present credentials...

     


    Nine new envoys comprising seven Ambassadors and two High Commissioners presented credentials to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the President's House  Feb;(01).


    The new Ambassadors and High Commissioners have been appointed by Denmark, Estonia, Pakistan, Gambia, Kazakhstan, the Philippines, Austria, Iceland and Israel.
    The Pakistani High Commissioner is based in Sri Lanka, while the Philippine Ambassador is based in Dhaka, Bangladesh and the other Envoys are based in New Delhi, India. They
    are;
    1. Ambassador of Denmark - Mr. Freddy Svane
    2. Ambassador of Estonia - Ms. Katrin Kivi
    3. High Commissioner of Pakistan - Major General (Retired) Umar Farooq Burki
    4. Gambian High Commissioner - Mr. Mustapha Jawara
    5. Ambassador of Kazakhstan - Mr. Nurlan Zhalgasbayev
    6. Ambassador of the Philippines - Mr. Alan Deniega
    7.Ambassador of Austria - Ms. Katharina Wieser
    8. Ambassador of Iceland - Mr. Gudni Bragason and
    9. Ambassador of Israel - Mr. Naor Gilon
    Foreign Minister Prof. G.L. Peiris, Secretary to the President Gamini Senarath, Foreign Secretary Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage and Chief of Protocol Senarath Dissanayake
    were also present at the credentials presentation.

     

