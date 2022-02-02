High-ranking Security Chiefs Review National Independence Day Rehearsals

All high-level officers in the security establishment, including the Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army, General Shavendra Silva, Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne, Commander of the Sri Lanka Air Force, Air Marshal Sudarshana Pathirana, Major General Ranjan Lamahewage (Retd), Director General, Civil Security Department and Major General P.W.B Jayasundara (Retd), Director of National Cadet Corps,yesterday, (1) arrived at the Independence Square, Colombo 7 in order to review rehearsals and supervise arrangements in place in connection with the forthcoming 74th National Independence Day on 4 February 2022.

General Shavendra Silva with other service Commanders and state officials closely watched the proceedings, observed key points, the dais, movement locations, the parade lane, timing and also discussed health arrangements and seating preparations, etc. Conduct of parade troops in a bio bubble as well as possibilities of deployment of parade troops maintaining distance was also taken up for review. He also suggested a few improvements where necessary and shared views with all stakeholders organizing the ceremony.

Sri Lanka’s 74th National Independence Day commemoration is scheduled to take place at the Independence Square with the participation of HE the President, Hon Prime Minister, Advisors, Secretaries, Governors, Ministers, Diplomats, Chief of Defence Staff, Tri service Commanders, Inspector General of Police and a restricted number of students and invitees, beginning Friday (4) morning.

The commemoration of the 74th National Independence Day on the theme “Abhiyoga Jayagath Asirimath Heta Dinak Sawubhagyamath Mawubimak” (An affluent tomorrow and prosperous motherland with challenges overcome) at Independence Square is coloured with the participation of 6500 Tri Service troops, Police and STF personnel, Civil Security Department personnel, Retired and Serving War Heroes and members of the National Cadet Corps. In addition, a total of 45 students and 431 cultural artistes are scheduled to add variety to the military and cultural pageant.

SL Army