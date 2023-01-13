January 13, 2023
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    The CEO of Qatar Charity calls on Foreign Minister

    January 13, 2023
    The CEO of Qatar Charity calls on Foreign Minister

     

    Chief Executive Officer of the Qatar Charity Yousef Al-Kuwari called on Foreign Minister Ali Sabry at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 11 January, 2023.

    At the meeting, Foreign Minister Ali Sabry welcomed the Qatar Charity's decision to resume projects and its significance as an integral segment of Qatar - Sri Lanka friendship. The Minister appreciated the humanitarian work of the Qatar Charity around the globe and requested assistance for the needy segments in Sri Lanka in the fields of health, education, food security, financial empowerment, housing, and social care. 

    The CEO of the Qatar Charity assured all possible support to Sri Lanka, and stated that 11 million USD worth of projects are identified for Sri Lanka as per the action plan of Qatar Charity of this year. 

    Foreign Minister Ali Sabry also attended the re-opening ceremony of the Qatar Charity Office in Colombo.

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs

    « National Council Sub Committee on Economic Stabilization looks into the concerns faced by the construction industry in the wake of the economic crisis
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya