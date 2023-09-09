The current setup of establishing a drug destruction center discussed at the Select Committee of Parliament.

 Attention on delay of Government Analyst's reports  Committee looks into the preventing cash transactions through ez cash  Focus on contacting the Ministry of Indigenous Medicine to control the drug menace

The Select Committee of Parliament to look into and identify the mechanisms to be implemented in order to immediately control and eradicate the rapidly spreading drug menace in the country and to submit observations and recommendations to Parliament in that regard too into discussion the current setup of establishing a drug destruction center.

This was taken up for discussion when the said committee met in Parliament recently under the Chairmanship of the Hon. Tiran Alles, Minister of Public Security.

Ministry Of Health, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Justice, Prison Affairs and Constitutional Reforms, Ministry of Fisheries, Sri Lanka Coast Guard, Sri Lanka Navy, Sri Lanka Customs, Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka, Postal Department and Prison

Department were called before the Committee where the measures taken by these departments to control the drug menace in this country were discussed.

Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera, Chairman of the Presidential Task Force appointed to control narcotics, stated that a drug destruction center will be built in Kalpitiya area and if the Committee intervenes to get water, electricity and road facilities for this purpose, this center could be prepared by the end of this year. In light of the said, the Committee Chair, Hon. Tiran Alles, mentioned that necessary interventions will be made for this purpose.

Furthermore, Members of Parliament who were present inquired about the delay in Government Analyst's reports and the officials present mentioned that in the past it took about 9 months for this and now it only takes about 3 months. The officials present mentioned that the lack of officers has affected this and accordingly, they will take steps to recruit the necessary officers in the future.

Drugs being sold through cash transactions through ez cash and the measures that can be taken by the Telecommunication Regulatory Commission regarding this was also discussed.

Furthermore, the State Minister Hon. Sisira Jayakody, suggested to the Ministry of Health to seek the support of the Ministry of Indigenous Medicine for the task of controlling drugs.

The measures taken to prevent the arrival of drugs through mail, the measures taken to reduce the spread of drugs related to schools and the measures taken to prevent the arrival of drugs through sea routes were also discussed here.

Moreover, the Leader of the Opposition, Hon. Sajith Premadasa, also joined this Committee and he mentioned that controlling the menace of drugs is directly related to national security and necessary steps should be taken for this purpose.

State Ministers Hon. Sisira Jayakody, Hon. (Dr.) (Mrs.) Seetha Arambepola, Members of Parliament Hon. Buddhika Pathirana, Hon. Jayantha Samaraweera, Hon. (Dr.) Upul Galappaththi, Hon. (Major) Sudarshana Denipitiya, Hon. Upul Mahendra Rajapaksha were present at the Committee meeting held.