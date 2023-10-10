President Ranil Wickremesinghe Urges Swift Action to Replace Bambalapitiya Railway Station Flyover

Temporary Access way to be Built in 10 Days as an Immediate Solution.

In accordance with President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s directives, President’s Secretary Mr. Saman Ekanayake has instructed Mr. M.M.P.K. Mayadunne, the Secretary of the Ministry of Transport and Highways, to take immediate measures to construct a temporary access way to the Bambalapitiya railway station.

The temporary access way is to be constructed within ten days to facilitate passenger entry into the railway station.

Emphasizing its urgent necessity, plans are underway to demolish the existing dilapidated flyover and complete the new flyover within five months.

The President has communicated with the State Development and Construction Corporation, assigning them relevant tasks and allocating Rs. 50 million for this purpose. The design and construction will be under the supervision of the Road Development Authority and all activities are set to commence yesterday (09).