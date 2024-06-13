Today’s weather forecast

June 13, 2024
    Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

    Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts in the evening or night.

    Strong winds of about (40-50) kmph can be expected at times over the Western slopes of the central hills, Northern, North-central, and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee, Hambantota and Monaragala districts.

    General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

