June 17, 2024
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Today’s weather forecast

    June 17, 2024
    Today’s weather forecast

    Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

     
     

    Strong winds of about (40-50) kmph can be expected at times over the Western slopes of the central hills, Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee, Hambantota and Monaragala districts.

    « President meets the Bishop of Mannar President's Hajj Message »
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya