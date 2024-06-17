To achieve spiritual and worldly success, individuals must abandon selfishness and embrace a life of sacrifice and harmony. Muslims celebrate the Hajj festival each year with this noble aim in mind.

On this occasion, Muslims from around the globe gather at a single place of worship, united in purpose, to pray for communal values that embody the hope of humanity. The Hajj celebration fosters feelings of equality and brotherhood among all people, delivering a profound message for world peace.

I extend my heartfelt wishes to the entire Muslim community in Sri Lanka and around the world for a meaningful Hajj celebration, where everyone comes together to fulfill the aspirations of humanity.

Ranil Wickremesinghe,

President,

Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.