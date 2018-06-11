The ‘Gama Hadana Gamana’ parallel to Gramashakthi People’s movement was launched last Wendswday (13th) in Puttalam District under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena. That evening, after the Gramshakthi progress review meeting of the North Western Province, the President visited Mahawewa-Medagoda in the Puttalam District, where he provided immediate solutions to long-unresolved developmental problems of the villagers.

People’s representatives from all the 16 Divisional Secretary Divisions in the District came together to present their development-related issues to the President. Ministers and MPs and government officials of the area were summoned to this meeting and the President, having listened to people’s problems, took steps to provide immediate solutions to the problems raised.

Issues related to road development, restoration of irrigation tanks, agricultural issues, including, obtaining of the fertilizer subsidy, as well as issues related to drinking water, development of infrastructure facilities and ownership of lands, were presented to the President by the representatives.

The President instructed the officials at the Presidential secretariat to follow up on the progress to complete the proposed solutions within the timelines. This is the second time when President Sirisena arrived in Madagoda and went on an observation visit on last 26th in that area to inquire on the welfare programme conducted for the people who were devastated by floods.

President Sirisena also inspected the Madagoda Bridge, which was destroyed by heavy floods. Affected people in the village thanked President Sirisena for taking steps to restructure the bridge again within five days by humbly coming to a remote village.

Minister GayanthaKarunathilaka, Mahinda Amaraweera, State Minister Palitha Range Bandara, Chief Minister of North Western Province Dharmasiri Dassanayake including other ministers and government officials were present in this event.