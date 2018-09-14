The Sri Lanka national netball team who won the Asian Netball Championships called on President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat, yesterday (13th). The President, appreciating the talents of those sportswomen, extended his best wishes.

President Sirisena expressed his gratitude for these sportswomen for bringing honour and fame to the motherland displaying significant talents at the Netball Championships and wished them every success in their future sports activities.

He promised assured them every possible assistance that could be provided by the government for those activities. Later, the President and the Minister of Sports Faizer Mustapha posed for a group photograph with the victorious Sri Lanka national netball team.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan men’s carrom team that won the 2018 Carrom World Championship and the women’s carrom team that won the 2nd place in the tournament met with President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday. The President who commended their talents also extended his best wishes and posed for a group photograph with them.