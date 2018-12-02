Public servants obliged responsibilities of preventing downfall of the services

Due to the current political crisis in the country the lives of the people should not be inconvenienced at any level, said the President.Maithripala Sirisena.President made a request to all public servants to oblige with the responsibilities of evading any down fall in the public services.

President Sirisena made this request addressing the ceremony of presenting permanent appointments at Samurdhi development department held at Sugathadasa Indoor Stadium, Colombo,Friday(30).Making the dream of the prime objective of 27,000 Samurdhi beneficiaries in obtaining appointments with complete retirement pension a reality, more than 7000 were presented appointment letters at the ceremony chaired by the President.

The President further said that he has appointed all secretaries of Ministries under the powers given to the President by the constitution. Thus all the appointments are legal and there are no issues regarding them, yet, whichever crisis may occur within the country all the duties of his ministries will conduct appropriately and the secretaries of the ministries, public officers are responsible towards carrying the duties of the ministries properly.

Sustaining the economy of the low income families the services done by Samurdhi to bring economic stability to the country was appreciated by the President while also praising the duties accomplished by the Samurdhi officers.

Minister for housing and welfare Wimal Weerawansa, other ministers, secretary of Ministry of housing and welfare Upali Marasighe, acting director general of Samurdhi development department Nimal Kotawalagedara, and other state officers were present in this event.