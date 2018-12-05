President inaugurates ‘Vedasa’ Medical Exhibition

President Maithripala Sirisena yesterday inaugurated the ‘Vedasa’ Medical Exhibition organised by the Faculty of Medical Sciences of the Sri Jayewardenepura University at the BMICH.The University’s Medical Science Faculty which was established in 1993 completes 25 years as a leading Medical Faculty in Sri Lanka.

‘Vedasa 2018’ which will go on till December 8 is the finale of several events held during the year to celebrate the Silver Jubilee.‘Vedasa’ was first held in 2009 to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Faculty and the Golden Jubilee of the Sri Jayewardenepura University. T

This year, ‘Vedasa’ is themed 25 Wasaraka Vidudaya Vedasin Suwaith Deyak reflecting the vision of the Faculty of Medical Sciences which has strived to build a healthy nation during its 25 years of existence.Exhibition stalls are based on the module system of the Faculty curriculum, depicting the normal functions and abnormalities of the body systems. They include cardiovascular, respiratory, gastrointestinal, renal, reproductive, endocrine, central nervous system and special senses.

In addition, the exhibition features stalls relating to substance abuse, haematological disorders, malignancies, infectious disease and control programmes, surgical procedures, genetic disorders, orthopaedic and trauma, toxicology and poison information, family medicine and allergies.A popular attraction in any medical exhibition, the human body module (anatomy) which displays dissected bodies, takes a novel approach and provides a unique and first-time experience for Sri Lankan spectators. Another attraction, the Forensic Medicine stall, is fully equipped to showcase how this speciality assists legal authorities in solving crimes.

Each day will focus on a theme carefully selected from timely topics of public interest. Expert panel discussions, lectures, video shows, and more will be held to disseminate knowledge on these important topics.Sessions on ‘Mindfulness’ will also be conducted daily, focusing on a different aspect of well-being, i.e., healing of the mind.

Visitors will also selectively be given opportunities for medical check-us and various medical investigations of which the results will be made available through a user-friendly system at the Medical Informatics stall. Based on the results, health promotion and disease prevention advice will be provided, mainly targetting the current problem of non-communicable diseases in Sri Lanka.