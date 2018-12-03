President condoles with Trump, George W. Bush

President Maithripala Sirisena has sent condolence messages on the Passing Away of the 41st President of the United States George H.W. Bush to US President Donald J. Trump and to President George H.W. Bush’s son, former President George W. Bush.

The messages:

His Excellency Donald J. Trump

President of the United States of America

Your Excellency,

“It is with profound sadness that I learnt of the passing of the Honourable George H.W. Bush, the forty-first President of the United States of America.

“A distinguished American in many fields and a devoted public servant for long years, President George H.W. Bush is most remembered by the people in my country for the visit that he undertook to Sri Lanka, along with President Bill Clinton, following the unprecedented devastation faced by us as a result of the December 2004 Tsunami.

“During the visit, he spent much time with child survivors and listened to their experiences, addressing the emotional impact on the youngest survivors of the disaster. His empathy and kindness are entrenched in people’s minds.

“On behalf of a grateful nation, I convey to you and to the people of the United States of America, our deepest condolences at this time of national mourning”.

The Honorable George W. Bush

Post Office Box 259000

Dallas, Texas 75225

Honorable George W. Bush,

“It is with profound sadness that I learnt of the passing of your beloved father, the forty-first President of the United States of America, the Honorable George H.W. Bush.

He will be remembered by the American people as well as people all over the world, for his life of devoted public service, not only as President and Vice President of the United States of America, but as a decorated Naval aviator, Ambassador to the United Nations, US Envoy to China, a prudent leader, and a person who exuded kindness and respect to all those whose lives he touched.

“Your father is most remembered by the people of Sri Lanka, for the empathy, kindness and thoughtfulness he demonstrated at a time when we faced unprecedented devastation as a result of the December 2004 Tsunami. Leading fund raising efforts on your behalf, President George H.W. Bush travelled to Sri Lanka with President Bill Clinton, days after the disaster.

“Apart from examining the physical damage caused and meeting US troops involved in relief efforts, they took the time to interact with child survivors. President George H.W. Bush listened patiently to their stories and provided them much needed courage to rebuild their lives. The kindness he showed at a time of great despair, will always be treasured by all those who interacted with him.

“On behalf of the people of Sri Lanka, I convey heartfelt condolences and thoughts and prayers to you and to the entire family of President George H.W. Bush at this time of personal grie