Another person has tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and has been transferred to the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in Angoda.

A 44-year-old man, is reported to have shared the same accommodation with the first Coronavirus patient and was tested positive.

This is the second such Coronavirus patient reported in Sri Lanka, Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe said today.

He is currently being treated at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH).