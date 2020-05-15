Defence Secretary pledges to protect national heritage sites of all religions and ethnic groups

• Says tough action will be taken against vandalizing and encroaching archaeological and historic sites

Maj. Gen. (Retd) Kamal Gunaratne pledged to protect and preserve archaeological and historic sites from vandalism and encroachments by individuals and organised groups.

He gave this assurance when he met some villagers and Buddhist priests during his visit to Muhudu-Maha Viharaya and Deegawapiya archaeological sites in the Ampara district in the Eastern province (May 14).

The visit was in response to recent main stream and social media news reports of widespread and unprecedented encroachments and vandalism of several archaeological and historical sites in the country.

“Damages to national heritages, intended or otherwise, will not be tolerated and all possible actions will be taken within the existing law to bring the culprits to book,” the Defence Secretary said.

He reiterated the national treasures – the archaeological and historical sites- would be protected and preserved irrespective of the religion and ethnicity for the benefit of the country’s future generation.

“Sri Lanka has been experiencing an increase in vandalizing and also encroaching those sites by certain individuals and groups during the last few years. It is unfortunate to learn that some people are damaging those sites and also encroaching some of the important religious sites in the presence of the law enforcement,” he claimed.

Eastern province Governor Anuradha Yahampath, Sri Lanka Army Chief Lt. Gen. Shavendra Silva, Sri Lanka Navy Commander Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva, Acting IGP C. D. Wickramaratne, and Security Forces Commander (East) Maj. Gen. Rasika Fernando also visited these sites with the Defence Secretary.