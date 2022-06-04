India-Sri Lanka Foundation holds its 37 Board Meeting in New Delhi

The 37th Board Meeting of the India-Sri Lanka Foundation was held in New Delhi on 27 under the co-chairmanship of Sri Lanka's High Commissioner to India Milinda Moragoda and the High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay. The Board Meeting was held in hybrid mode.

The India-Sri Lanka Foundation was established on December 28, 1998 by a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Governments of India and Sri Lanka, with the objective of fostering Indo-Sri Lanka relations through the enhancement of economic, scientific, educational, technical and cultural cooperation and the promotion of greater understanding between the peoples of the two countries.

The board members appointed by the Government of Sri Lanka, Ambassadors and former Secretaries to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Bernard Goonetilleke and H.M.G.S. Palihakkara attended the meeting virtually while the board member appointed by the Government of India, Chancellor of the Central University of Jammu Ambassador Gopalaswami Parthasarathy and the officials of the New Delhi and Colombo Secretariats of the Foundation were physically present at the meeting along with the two co-chairpersons.

This year, the Board Meeting was hosted by the New Delhi Secretariat of the Foundation coming under the High Commission of Sri Lanka in New Delhi. The annual board meetings are held alternately in the two capitals.

The Foundation received 64 project proposals from applicants in Sri Lanka and India, and the Board approved 22 of them. The new website of the Foundation (www.islfcolombo.com) was also launched at this Meeting.

High Commission of Sri Lanka

New Delhi