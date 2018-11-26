Pinkama to mark Uva-Wellassa rebellion

A Pinkama to mark the bi-centenary of the Uva-Wellassa rebellion and transfer merit on 10,000 heroes including Weera Keppetipola who scarified their lives on behalf of the Motherland was held under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena at the Seruwila Bauddha Madyasthanaya on November 25. The Pinkama was organised by the Shanthi Foundation.

The President who paid a floral tribute to a painting depicting Weera Keppetipola also offered Heel-Dana to the Maha Sangha. A Punyanumodana in memory of the heroes who sacrificed their lives in the rebellion was conducted by Most Ven. Kotugoda Dhammavasa, Mahanayake Thera of the Sri Lanka Amarapura Maha Nikaya and the Keppetipola memorial lecture was delivered by Seruwila Bauddha Madyasthanadipathi Ven. Kotapola Amarakithti Thera.

Members of the Maha Sangha, Buddasasana Minister Udaya Gammanpila and members of the public were also present.